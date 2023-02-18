Community volunteers help weed and plant to rewild parts of Rail Corridor

SINGAPORE - The tiring and unpaid labour of clearing swathes of 2m-tall elephant grass originating from Africa is how some people are spending their time along the northern part of the Rail Corridor.

Since Feb 10, volunteers for the Nature Society (Singapore), or NSS, have started planting native saplings in place of these invasive stalks, with the dream that the 1.3km stretch between the Kranji War Memorial and Sungei Kadut Avenue will become forest decades from now.

They join a global movement, known as rewilding or returning degraded landscapes to their natural state, in a bid to help ecosystems recover.

In Singapore, the authorities are expanding such projects by involving community groups in the long-term cultivation of the forest from seedlings to trees.

Along the Rail Corridor, volunteers from organisations including the United World College of South East Asia, as well as nearby residents of Hillview and Hindhede, regularly participate in removing invasive species and planting local flora.

National Parks Board (NParks) group director of conservation Lim Liang Jim said: “We want to build up a community of stakeholders, a community of stewards so that protecting our natural capital is literally in the hands of every individual in Singapore.”

Each native tree and shrub planted by volunteers is strategically selected for its ability to restore the natural rainforest, short-circuiting the process needed for a bare patch of land to evolve into secondary forest, said Mr Lim. With the climate changing, ensuring more diversity among plants also strengthens the forest to deal with periods of heavy rain or drought. This is why a variety of resilient species is planted, he added.

Since 2020, NParks has set up community nurseries in several places, including Dairy Farm Nature Park and Rifle Range Nature Park, where volunteers can learn and help in the processes of seed collection, plant propagation, cultivation and nursery management.

Along the Rail Corridor, volunteers in the NSS Rewilding Project have been roped in to propagate and plant up to 5,000 trees as well as track their growth, said project lead Ngo Kang Min.

The former Keretapi Tanah Melayu railway land holds special meaning for the group, which began its campaign for the 24km route to be turned into a green corridor in 2011, she added.

Dr Ngo, who has spent more than 15 years researching forest ecology, said: “Almost every habitat in Singapore can be found along the Rail Corridor – mangroves, grasslands, primary rainforest – because it goes past Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, secondary forest and swampland.

“The fact that all these different habitats are in this one stretch is the value we see in the Rail Corridor.”

By planting trees to create a continuous forest canopy, NSS hopes that the greened plot will attract wildlife like straw-headed bulbuls, which can be heard piping from the trees lining the Rail Corridor in Hillview, south of the rewilding site.