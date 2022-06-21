Colourful mandarin fish spotted in Singapore waters for first time, likely from aquarium trade

SINGAPORE - A pair of mandarin fish - colourful reef fish known among scuba divers for their exotic mating dances in the moonlight - has been spotted for the first time in Singapore.

The fish species is not known to be found naturally in the Republic, although it does occur in nearby waters, such as in the Philippines, as well as in Borneo and Java in Indonesia. Fish scientists The Straits Times spoke to on Tuesday (June 21) think it is likely that the pair was released from the aquarium trade.

Hospital care coordinator Venus Tan, 49, spotted the two mandarin dragonnets (Synchiropus splendidus) at the One°15 Marina on Sentosa while on a leisure dive there at about 5.30pm on April 22.

Speaking to The Straits Times over the phone on Tuesday (June 21), Ms Tan said: "I had not used my camera for some time, so I was hovering near some stones on the seabed, trying to adjust the settings, when I saw a dark shape moving in and out of the rubble."

Visibility that day was not great, Ms Tan said.

She slowly drifted closer to the rock pile, trying not to spook the fish, and shone a faint beam of light from her dive torch on the rubble. That was when she saw flashes of the mandarin fish's signature colouring - wavy patterns of bright blue and orange.

"My first thought was: Isn't that a mandarin fish? I quickly set up my camera and got a few shots," said Ms Tan. There were two of them, she added, although she did not witness them doing their mating dance.

The courtship ritual between mating pairs of mandarin fish is a sight to behold. The spectacle usually takes place after sunset, when females gather to watch males perform a dance.

"If the female likes a male she will join him by resting on his pelvic fin and as they float above the reef they will spawn, releasing a cloud of eggs and sperm," said the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History on its website.