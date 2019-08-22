Climate change on minds of S'poreans after Rally speech

With climate change highlighted as one of the key issues on the national agenda by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during his National Day Rally speech on Sunday, how much does the issue actually weigh on the mind of the average Singaporean?

The Straits Times and market research firm Milieu Insight polled 1,000 respondents online and ST's reporters interviewed 100 people to find out how important Singaporeans really think the issue is.

They also canvassed views on possible measures that Singapore could adopt in the battle against effects of climate change, such as rising sea levels. The verdict? It seems the penny has dropped.