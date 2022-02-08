Climate change could change the air that we breathe: NTU study

SINGAPORE - When it comes to the impact of climate change, nations are on guard for the major ones: Rising sea levels. Droughts or floods. Extreme weather events.

But a warming world may have more insidious repercussions, with a new study led by researchers at the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) showing that climate change could also affect the very air we breathe.

Each gulp of air humans take contains more than just life-giving oxygen. It is also populated with micro-organisms such as bacteria and fungi, each too small to be seen with the naked eye.

By studying air samples taken at different heights from ground level and up to 3,500m, researchers at NTU's Singapore Centre for Environmental Life Sciences Engineering have shown that as the world warms, the composition of micro-organisms in the air could change.

Their paper was published on Tuesday (Feb 8) in the scientific journal Proceedings Of The National Academy Of Sciences Of The United States of America.

There are already indicators showing that airborne micro-organisms can impact human health and agriculture, said NTU's Professor Stephan Schuster, who supervised the latest work. So a changing composition of the air microbiome - micro-organisms in the air - could have implications for human societies, he added.

For example, Prof Schuster's team had found earlier that while healthy people did not suffer ill effects from breathing in micro-organisms from the air, people with respiratory diseases showed an increased immune response, worsening their respiratory symptoms.

"Any change in the dynamics of airborne microbial communities could impact respiratory health in an as-yet unknown - and therefore potentially concerning - way," Prof Schuster told The Straits Times.

As global temperatures warm, heat-tolerant micro-organisms that thrive in tropical climates could spread to higher latitudes, affecting biodiversity and agriculture there.

"This could change disease dynamics for various crop species, and potentially also livestock, which are not adapted to tropical airborne microbial communities," Prof Schuster added.

Life in the air

Atmospheric micro-organisms such as fungi and bacteria usually remain suspended in the air once they are blown off the planet's surface.

Only a fraction of these find their way back down to the surface, together with larger particles such as sand grains or dust, or when washed down by rain droplets.

For the latest research, which involved more than 30 scientists from NTU as well as their collaborators from institutions in Germany and Brazil, the team took 480 air samples in Germany.

The samples were collected by researchers scaling a 200m meteorological tower, and using a research aircraft that circled at different heights from ground level up to 3,500m.

From the samples, the researchers could identify about 10,000 airborne microbial organisms, and map out where in the air column they were found.

They found that the part of the air column from the ground up to about 1,000m - where the boundary layer is - is rather evenly mixed during the day.