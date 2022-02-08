Climate change could alter the air people breathe: NTU study

When it comes to the impact of climate change, nations are on guard for the major ones: rising sea levels, droughts or floods, extreme weather events.

But a warming world may have more insidious repercussions, with a new study led by researchers at the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) showing that climate change could also affect the very air we breathe.

Each gulp of air that humans take contains more than just life-giving oxygen. It is also populated with micro-organisms such as bacteria and fungi.

By studying air samples taken at different heights from ground level up to 3,500m, researchers at NTU's Singapore Centre for Environmental Life Sciences Engineering have shown that as the world warms, the composition of micro-organisms in the air could change.

Their paper was published today in the scientific journal Proceedings Of The National Academy Of Sciences Of The United States Of America.

There are already indicators showing that airborne micro-organisms can impact human health and agriculture, said NTU's Professor Stephan Schuster, who supervised the latest work.

So a changing composition of the air microbiome - micro-organisms in the air - could have implications for human societies, he added.

For example, Prof Schuster's team had found earlier that while healthy people did not suffer ill effects from breathing in micro-organisms from the air, people with respiratory diseases showed an increased immune response, worsening their respiratory symptoms.

"Any change in the dynamics of airborne microbial communities could impact respiratory health in an as-yet unknown - and therefore potentially concerning - way," Prof Schuster told The Straits Times.

As global temperatures warm, heat-tolerant micro-organisms that thrive in tropical climates could spread to higher latitudes, affecting biodiversity and agriculture there.

"This could change disease dynamics for various crop species, and potentially also livestock, which are not adapted to tropical airborne microbial communities," Prof Schuster added.