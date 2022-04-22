Challenges of importing clean energy, green hydrogen among topics discussed by ST's Earth Day panel

SINGAPORE - The Republic is moving to wean itself off fossil fuels to avoid harsher climate impact, but many questions remain in the green transition.

For example: Will countries be willing to sell their renewable energy if they are falling behind their climate change targets? How feasible is hydrogen as an energy resource?

These were among questions addressed by panellists at The Straits Times' Earth Day roundtable discussion that was aired on Friday (April 22), which is Earth Day.

Moderated by Mr Warren Fernandez, editor-in-chief of The Straits Times, the panel featured Dr Victor Nian, an adviser at independent think-tank Centre for Strategic Energy and Resources, and Ms Swati Mandloi, an assistant market transformation manager at environmental group WWF-Singapore who is also from the Singapore Youth for Climate Action, a group that raises awareness on climate change.

ST's climate change editor David Fogarty and environment correspondent Audrey Tan were also panellists at the discussion.

Here were some of the questions answered during the event.

Q: Will countries still be willing to sell green energy if they fall behind their green targets?

Dr Nian: Certain places are blessed with more renewable energy than others.

For example, the Mekong River has a lot of hydro resources (generating energy with water), whereas Indonesia and Malaysia may be rich in bioenergy (generating energy with organic materials such as wood). In countries with large pieces of land, solar energy can be tapped.

But because of this unequal distribution of renewable energy resources, the question is how do we collectively benefit from the decentralised distributed resources, for example, as a region?

So we are talking about this trans-Asean power grid, which hopefully would bring all the green electricity together, and we share the benefit.

The countries which are blessed with renewable energy are exporting renewable energy, for good reason. They are trying to decarbonise, but economic development is also a priority.

How to balance the two? I don't think there is a golden answer to that question. But if you look at what a country can do within its territory, and then look at the region and where the global energy outlook is pointing to, then the region has to work together.