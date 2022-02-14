Cartoonist's creations explain space concepts in a fun way

SINGAPORE - Even far-away American space agency Nasa has spotted Singaporean Jarrod Chua's talent on its radar.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the 23-year-old has been creating animations and comics to explain concepts and phenomena related to space in a simple and entertaining way.

His works, put up on his Instagram page @spaceytales, caught the attention of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) in 2020.

He worked with the agency to modify his comic about the James Webb Space Telescope into a postcard. Nasa paid him $1,000.

Recently, local organisations such as Singapore Space and Technology and Nanyang Technological University's Satellite Research Centre have reached out to Mr Chua.

The Straits Times speaks to the digital communications and integrated media undergraduate at the Singapore Institute of Technology about his creative process and interest in the cosmos.

What got you interested in space and art?

Since I was young, my mum would take me to the library, and I gravitated towards books about space. The first children's book I read was about dinosaurs going on space explorations.

Since I was in kindergarten, I have been doodling on sketchbooks and whiteboards. In Singapore Polytechnic, I took a module on graphic design, and that was when I thought of combining my skills and passion to create space-related comics.

How do you translate space-related developments and concepts into infotainment-style animations?

I will find an interesting space article from Nasa's website, Space.com, or credible sites, and will think about how I can relate it to the public. I will conceptualise the comic by thinking about a fun or quirky storyline, and my characters - which could be the planets, Sun or Moon.

I always attach a narrative or story within the concept I want to communicate, so that the audience will have something to follow instead of having a bunch of information thrown at them.

It takes about four to five hours to finish a comic, from conceptualisation.