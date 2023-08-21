Carnivorous ‘sea flowers’: 5 amazing anemones found in Singapore

SINGAPORE – This marine creature is often confused with a flower because of its ornate crown and stem-like body. But the sea anemone is a carnivorous animal that feeds by ensnaring unsuspecting prey in its venom-lined tentacles. More than 45 species can be found in Singapore, making the island’s sea anemones more diverse than the western coast of North America, according to a database by late anemone expert Daphne Gail Fautin.

The Straits Times looks at five fascinating anemones found in Singapore waters.

1. Lined bead anemone (Diadumene lineata)