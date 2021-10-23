For Subscribers
Commentary
Can Singapore's climate targets be more ambitious?
The Republic's plans to achieve net zero emissions are vague, and even its shorter-term climate goal of having its emissions peak by 2030 has drawn criticism as being critically insufficient
It is T-minus seven days to COP26, and the British host of the United Nations climate talks is urging world leaders to arrive in Glasgow with bolder climate pledges.
In the lead-up to the annual meeting - postponed by a year because of the Covid-19 situation last year - more than 110 countries have already said they intend to have their planet-warming emissions reach net zero by a certain timeline.