'Burning smells' not caused by haze or industrial incidents: NEA

SINGAPORE - Burning smells reported over the last two days were not caused by hot spots in the region or local industrial incidents, said the National Environment Agency (NEA).

In a statement on Wednesday evening (Jan 12), it added that it was responding to reports of burning smells from residents living in the east of Singapore on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Checks by the agency did not find any local industrial incident that would have contributed to the smell.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it did not respond to any incidents involving open burning in the eastern part of Singapore.

The NEA said there were no fire hot spots detected in the region surrounding Singapore.

It reported that the one-hour PM2.5 concentration readings - which measure the level of particulate matter in the air - remained within the normal band (Band I). The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index levels - which indicate the amount of pollutants in the air - were within the "good" to "moderate" range.

The agency added that it has not received further feedback about this issue since Wednesday afternoon, but will continue to monitor the situation.