Burning smell returns on Friday night and remains on Saturday morning for some in eastern parts of Singapore

SINGAPORE - Some Singaporeans were still experiencing a burning smell on Saturday morning (Feb 9), according to posts on social media.

The smell had also apparently returned on Friday night, affecting people between 10pm and 3am.

Earlier on Friday morning, a strong burning smell was reported over several parts of eastern Singapore, including Tampines, Bedok and Pasir Ris.

Facebook user Chandrakanth Kamath said that the smell started again at around 11.30pm in Simei that night, while a resident in Tampines said that she smelled it at 11pm.

People on social media said that this was affecting them physically.

On Twitter, user Soshimood said at 12am: "Haze clouding the east, my eyes are so dry."

Another user said that her eyes hurt from the haze.

the haze is so bad that my eyes hurts 😪😪😪 — coconut (@noramogumogu) February 8, 2019

At 1am, user Wang Qing Wei tweeted: "Room smells so hazy to the point where I could hardly breathe."

Residents in Paya Lebar also experienced the same burning smell at 3am.

Related Story ST readers complain of strong burning smell in the east of Singapore

According to the National Environment Agency (NEA) website, the PSI on Friday night peaked at 68 from 12am to 3am for the east, which is in the moderate range.

At 10am on Saturday, the reading was 60.

On Friday afternoon, NEA said that its investigations thus far had not detected any local sources of burning or incidents at factories that could have contributed to the smell, and no sources of transboundary haze were detected in the region.

"We are closely monitoring the air quality and will provide updates of any further findings or significant change to the air quality situation," said the spokesman.

The Straits Times has contacted NEA for further information.