Bukit Batok BTO site lapses due to challenging terrain conditions, supply issues: MND and HDB

SINGAPORE – The lapses in earth control measures at a Build-To-Order (BTO) project in Bukit Batok were the result of terrain constraints and supply issues, said the Ministry of National Development (MND) and Housing Board.

Responding to queries, MND and HDB on Saturday said common industry practice is for earth control measures to be implemented before earth-related works start.

In the case of the Bukit Batok Hillside Park site, such works had to be carried out in stages owing to the hilly terrain, MND and HDB said in a joint statement.

From Feb 7, some parts of the site were cleared to erect hoardings, put in place earth control measures, and create safe access routes for vehicles.

The works were carried out in line with the environmental management and monitoring plan (EMMP) for the site. The EMMP is aimed at reducing the environmental impact of site works, the statement added.

The contractor, however, was unable to cover some areas of exposed earth in one day, as required by the EMMP, because of a temporary supply issue.

“There could have been better coordination in the supply of materials for the ongoing works,” said the statement.

The supply issue has since been resolved and all the exposed areas within and outside the hoardings have been covered with biodegradable earth control blankets, it said.

On March 23, national water agency PUB discovered breaches in measures to contain and treat water containing silt, mud, rocks and sand before it was discharged into drains. PUB then stopped the clearance of forested areas at the West Glades BTO project site.

The site in Bukit Batok Hillside Park is an important node for wildlife to travel between Tengah and Bukit Batok, said MND and HDB.

The joint statement clarified that PUB did not issue a formal stop-work order for the lapses, but had worked with HDB to direct the contractor to speed up the construction of proper cut-off drains with silt fences before site clearance work could continue.

HDB, together with its EMMP consultant, contractor, and representatives from the National Parks Board (NParks) had met members of the Nature Society (Singapore) (NSS) last Monday and Tuesday to discuss the measures. The meeting included Mr Tony O’Dempsey of the NSS, who wrote about the breaches on social media.

The statement said: “There was a good exchange of views, and we thank NSS members for their feedback.”