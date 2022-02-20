Budget 2022 offers unexpected but welcome steps for S'pore to tackle climate crisis

SINGAPORE - Singapore has made a number of climate commitments in recent years, but it was last Friday's Budget speech that won the grudging nod of approval from many climate observers here.
There was ambition, outlined in Singapore's new pledge to reach net-zero emissions "by or around" mid-century. The Republic's initial plan had been to take out as much planet-warming greenhouse gases from the atmosphere as it releases "when viable in the second half of the century".
Climate scientists have said that having global emissions reach net zero by 2050 is needed for the world to have a better chance at avoiding catastrophic climate change.
More than 60 other jurisdictions, including Vietnam, Japan, the United States and the European Union, have already said they will try to reach net-zero emissions by that timeline, and Singapore's previous target had been heavily criticised domestically and internationally for lacking ambition.
So, while "by or around mid-century" stops short of committing the country to reaching net zero by exactly 2050, the accelerated timeline demonstrates the Republic's willingness to join in the global effort to tackle the crisis based on scientific recommendation.
Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said the Government will consult closely with industries and citizens to finalise plans for Singapore's long-term low-emissions development strategy.
But ambition is just one thing. Other countries have made announcements on their net-zero by 2050 plans first, only to follow up years later with details on how they plan to get there.
So what was even more welcome in last Friday's Budget speech was the action plan backing up Singapore's enhanced climate target.
Mr Wong said he will be raising the carbon tax from the current $5 per tonne of emissions to between $50 and $80 per tonne of emissions by 2030.
A carbon tax is a means of assigning costs to the release of planet-warming emissions, thereby urging large emitters to improve their bottom line by cutting their emissions.
The carbon tax hike will be done in phases, Mr Wong said, so as to give businesses more certainty.
It will first be raised to $25 per tonne in 2024 and 2025, then $45 per tonne in 2026 and 2027, with the eventual view to reaching $50 to $80 per tonne by 2030.
When Singapore's carbon tax scheme was announced in 2018, the Government had said that the rate will initially be $5 per tonne of greenhouse gas emissions from 2019 to 2023. It also said then that the rate will be reviewed by 2023, and that there are plans to increase it to between $10 and $15 per tonne of emissions by 2030.
The new rate, of $25 per tonne of emissions in 2024 and 2025, already exceeds that original plan.
If Singapore's carbon tax reaches $80 per tonne of emissions by 2030, it will be near the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) recommended carbon price floor of $100 per tonne of emissions for advanced economies, and higher than the IMF's $67 recommended carbon price floor for high-income emerging-market economies.
The IMF' s recommendation aims to reduce emissions enough to keep global warming below 2 deg C - the threshold to avoid catastrophic climate change outlined in the Paris Agreement, the world's climate pact.
"To move decisively to achieve our new net-zero ambition, we will need a higher carbon tax," Mr Wong told Parliament last Friday.
As Singapore's carbon tax covers 30 to 40 large emitters, such as those from the petrochemical sector, that collectively emit 80 per cent of the country's total emissions, the move will be significant in helping the country reach its accelerated net-zero timeline.
And as climate policy observer Melissa Low from the National University of Singapore's Energy Studies Institute noted, the carbon tax is not the only tool in the shed.
It is complementary to other measures that Singapore has already introduced, such as energy efficiency initiatives, solar panel deployment, green building performance standards, among others.
She said: "We might consider all these abatement measures in totality to understand whether they have real implications on Singapore's emissions trajectory."
But, considering that momentum on tackling climate change has been building for years, why is Singapore accelerating its climate target and related policies now?
A number of factors could have contributed to this.
In my view, one of the most significant developments is an outcome at last year's COP26 United Nations climate conference in Glasgow that essentially allows countries to buy carbon credits from elsewhere to meet their climate targets.
The outcome - encoded under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement - will mean that countries no longer need to rely solely on what they can do to cut emissions within their borders to meet their climate targets.
They can also tap opportunities elsewhere, such as buying carbon credits from emissions reduction projects in other countries, to reduce their carbon footprint.
One of the clearest signs that Singapore - a renewable-energy scarce country that faces challenges tapping solar power and lacks access to wind or tidal energy - plans to buy credits to meet its targets emerged in the Budget speech.
Mr Wong said that businesses will from 2024 be able to use "high-quality, international carbon credits" to offset up to 5 per cent of taxable emissions, in lieu of paying the carbon tax.
This also offers high emitters in Singapore a chance to shrink their carbon tax bill as it may be cheaper for them to buy credits from elsewhere. But the quantum of taxable emissions that can be offset by credits is still small at just 5 per cent, and this will ensure that companies will still need to cut emissions domestically.
Second, global momentum to tackle the crisis is growing.
Countries are making the best of the Covid-19 crisis by restarting their economies in a greener way - diverting money to renewables instead of pollutive fossil fuels, for example - so as to ward off the looming threat of climate change.
The recent spate of climate-driven extreme weather events from fires to floods playing out worldwide adds fuel to the fire, so to speak, giving the world a taste of the United Nations' dire warning of a code red for humanity if immediate action to reduce the amount of planet-warming emissions in the atmosphere is not taken.
Moreover, almost 200 countries, including Singapore, had also been asked during COP26 to revisit and strengthen their 2030 climate targets to align with the Paris Agreement temperature goal by the end of this year. It is likely the accelerated timeline for Singapore's net-zero pledge will feature in the Republic's submission to meet this request.
Lastly, growing domestic awareness of the scale of the climate crisis and the increased funding available for research into low-carbon technologies could also have contributed to Singapore's increased climate ambition.
Domestically, climate change is getting more air time among citizens and businesses concerned about the crisis. There were two parliamentary motions on climate change this year and last, while many corporate actors are also moving forward with their own efforts to reduce emissions.
On new technologies, Mr Wong said last Friday: "With advances in technology and new opportunities for international collaboration in areas like carbon markets, we believe we can bring forward our net-zero timeline."
Last October, the Government said it has awarded $55 million to support 12 research, development and demonstration projects on low-carbon energy technology solutions under its low-carbon energy research funding initiative.
But even as the Government moves to help firms and households cope through grants and funding schemes as the world weans itself off fossil fuels, Singaporeans must know that any change will not come cheap.
Yet, as Mr Wong says: "It is a cost we cannot afford to skimp on, for it is existential. It affects our very survival, and the Singapore that our children will live in. So we must take actions now to progressively decarbonise our economy and change our way of life."