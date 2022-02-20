Budget 2022 offers unexpected but welcome steps for S'pore to tackle climate crisis

SINGAPORE - Singapore has made a number of climate commitments in recent years, but it was last Friday's Budget speech that won the grudging nod of approval from many climate observers here.

There was ambition, outlined in Singapore's new pledge to reach net-zero emissions "by or around" mid-century. The Republic's initial plan had been to take out as much planet-warming greenhouse gases from the atmosphere as it releases "when viable in the second half of the century".

Climate scientists have said that having global emissions reach net zero by 2050 is needed for the world to have a better chance at avoiding catastrophic climate change.

More than 60 other jurisdictions, including Vietnam, Japan, the United States and the European Union, have already said they will try to reach net-zero emissions by that timeline, and Singapore's previous target had been heavily criticised domestically and internationally for lacking ambition.

So, while "by or around mid-century" stops short of committing the country to reaching net zero by exactly 2050, the accelerated timeline demonstrates the Republic's willingness to join in the global effort to tackle the crisis based on scientific recommendation.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said the Government will consult closely with industries and citizens to finalise plans for Singapore's long-term low-emissions development strategy.

But ambition is just one thing. Other countries have made announcements on their net-zero by 2050 plans first, only to follow up years later with details on how they plan to get there.

So what was even more welcome in last Friday's Budget speech was the action plan backing up Singapore's enhanced climate target.

Mr Wong said he will be raising the carbon tax from the current $5 per tonne of emissions to between $50 and $80 per tonne of emissions by 2030.