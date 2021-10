SINGAORE - Six rare blue birds from Brazil, which have been in Singapore since 2017 as part of a conservation programme, have been flown home earlier than expected, The Straits Times has learnt.

Two Spix's macaws and four Lear's macaws - both members of the blue macaw family - were returned to Brazil in July, said Dr Sonja Luz, vice-president of conservation, research and veterinary services at Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) in response to queries.