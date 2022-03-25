Blue glow in waters off eastern S'pore shoreline will last for 2 to 4 more days: Marine biologist

SINGAPORE - The blue glow that has been observed in waves at beaches in eastern Singapore over the past few nights would likely last for the next two to four days, said a marine microbiologist.

The bright blue waves are caused by a bloom of marine microorganisms called dinoflagellates, whose bioluminescence is activated when the waters are disturbed.

Assistant Professor Rebecca Case from the School of Biological Sciences in Nanyang Technological University (NTU) told The Straits Times on Thursday (March 24) evening: "I am fairly confident to say that this has got two to four more days to it."

The phenomenon has been occurring in waters off Singapore's eastern coastline.

However, because the bloom depends on environmental factors such as temperature and water salinity, it is hard to predict if the current bloom will persist beyond the next four days.

Prof Case, who is principal investigator at NTU's Singapore Centre for Environmental Life Sciences Engineering and specialises in algal-bacteria interactions, said: "After the peak of the bloom, it usually takes around two to four days for it to completely dissipate.

"These blooms can last for one to two weeks."

She added: "If people want to see the blue waves, they should go this weekend."

In response to a query by The Straits Times, the National Parks Board said that the scale of bioluminescence observed recently could reflect undesirable changes in water quality, such as elevated nutrient levels.

However, it added that these blooms of bioluminescent microorganisms are not known to be harmful or toxic and thus are unlikely to negatively impact marine biodiversity or human health.

The phenomenon came to ST's attention when it was documented at Pasir Ris Park by Mr Eric Teo in a Facebook post on Tuesday.