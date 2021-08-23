Bird deemed extinct in Singapore if it has not been spotted for 30 years

Typically, conservationists around the world use 50 years as a guideline for determining if a species has gone extinct.
Typically, conservationists around the world use 50 years as a guideline for determining if a species has gone extinct.
SINGAPORE - Previously, a bird was declared extinct on Singapore’s national checklist if it had not been seen in the country’s wild spaces for 50 years.

This year, the period was shortened to 30 years.

