Balancing development and conservation to meet all the needs of a country within a city

SINGAPORE - Singapore is both a city and a state, which means all of its needs have to be within the city, says Minister for National Development Desmond Lee.

In explaining the unique challenges the nation faces in striking a balance between the development and conservation of green spaces, he says: "Unlike other countries with huge nature cores outside their cities, far from human reach, we are very unique in our requirements, in our tensions."

He was speaking to Insight on Thursday about how the Government balances development and conservation in Singapore.

The issue came under the spotlight following the clearance of woodland flanking the Rail Corridor in Kranji for the Agri-Food Innovation Park. The patch in question had been scrubland slated for development, but non-native albizia trees had regrown while the plot lay fallow pending works.

Singapore's unique situation explains why planners have to be careful, detailed, specific, disciplined and religious in ensuring that a balance is struck - not just in terms of meeting the needs of today, but also for the future, says Mr Lee.

Housing, for example, is a perennial requirement.

Between 2015 and 2019, the annual average number of Singapore citizen marriages registered was 23,600. Over the same period, the Housing Board, under Mr Lee's ministry, built an average of 16,200 new HDB flats each year.

While not all newly-married couples will seek a new flat, there are people applying for a new flat for the second time. There is also demand for flats from singles, Mr Lee notes.

"So there you see that continued sustained high demand," said Mr Lee. When planning for public housing, Mr Lee says a number of parameters are considered, one of which is the Build-to-Order flat application rate.

Last year, the overall application rate for new flats was 5.8 times - meaning there are an average of between five and six Singaporean applicants for every new flat offered.

Recently, there have been calls for the preservation of the Clementi and Dover forests - sites zoned for residential use on which secondary forests had grown.

Mr Lee told Parliament last month that while Clementi Forest will continue to be earmarked for residential use, there was no immediate need to develop the site for housing. As for the neighbouring Dover Forest, there was concern about its future after announcements in December that some BTO flats would be launched this year in Ulu Pandan.

The public consultation period on the fate of the site was extended by four weeks to March 1. Mr Lee says he was encouraged by the diversity of views received.

"A lot of people would like to keep the forest. Let's study it carefully and engage people, and then see how we can continue to meet our housing needs," he adds.

New needs for land have also arisen.

Singapore wants to boost its food security by meeting 30 per cent of its nutritional needs with local produce by 2030.

The Agri-Food Innovation Park, which will bring together high-tech urban indoor farming and associated research and development activities, will be built on the Kranji plot.

In 2019, JTC and NParks decided to retain the Rail Corridor cutting through the site as a green spine for the development, even though initial plans were to re-route it south of the plot.

Urban planning expert Stephen Cairns, programme director of the Future Cities Laboratory at the Singapore-ETH Centre, says good urban planning and design tries to avoid either-or choices, but look for both-and possibilities.

There are at least three other ways to think about the issue - understanding how natural ecosystems can be encouraged to flourish in the city, how natural ecosystems interact with urban systems, and considering the emergence of hybrid urban-nature developments.

"Sometimes natural areas are better separated and protected absolutely, other times the two systems can be stitched together as coupled human and natural systems, like the Rail Corridor development," Prof Cairns said.