Balance between mitigation and adaptation key to Singapore’s climate change strategy

SINGAPORE – A warmer climate and its consequences of more extreme weather by the end of 2100 was predicted for Singapore in the third national climate change study released on Jan 5, 2024.

The Centre for Climate Research Singapore (CCRS) and the National Supercomputing Centre (NSCC) ran billions of climate data through supercomputers for the report to generate simulations for 3½ years that painted scenarios of Singapore’s climate in the long term.

However, to prevent higher temperatures, heavier rainfalls, stronger winds, longer and more frequent dry spells locally, Singapore will need the help of the world to collectively reach the goal of net-zero carbon emission.

This is because the Republic produces only about 0.1 per cent of total emissions globally, said the report, making it difficult to lower global warming even if Singapore reaches net-zero emissions by 2050, which it aims to achieve by stopping greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere.

Residual emissions from hard-to-abate sectors can be cancelled out by buying carbon offsets or using carbon capture technology.

But even so, Singapore can play an important part in the global effort – by influencing change and encouraging improvements – and also concurrently implementing adaptations.

Mitigating climate change

Singapore is already importing renewable energy, encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and imposing carbon taxes to reduce the reliance on burning fossil fuel for energy – the main culprit of global warming.

But the Republic will need to count on global efforts, particularly from large emitters like China, the US and European Union nations, to move the needle to mitigate climate change. For Singapore, perhaps the most important facet of the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) hosted in Dubai in December was speaking with world leaders at the event.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu, who had co-facilitated talks on mitigation at COP28, said at the launch of the third climate change report that global efforts are currently insufficient to limit world temperature rise by 1.5 deg C, the goal of the Paris Agreement in 2015.

Professor Benjamin Horton, director of the Earth Observatory of Singapore at Nanyang Technology University, agreed, telling The Straits Times that the world will likely be warmer by 2.7 deg C by the end of the century “if we follow current policy settings”.

Singapore, however, has been doing its part, to steer global efforts from further global warming,

Ms Fang Eu-Lin, sustainability and climate change leader at PwC Singapore, who attended COP28, noted: “Singapore’s involvement in the COP28 negotiations and its outcomes allows us to facilitate and appreciate the nuances of transition pathways.”

The collective decision reached at the COP28 to transition away from fossil fuels would need to be acted on.

“Developing countries, which are not as advanced in their transition, may have concerns around jobs and livelihoods,” said Ms Fang.

Setting examples to transition away from fossil fuels is another way Singapore can influence the global community.

Another COP28 attendee, Assistant Professor Simon Schillebeeckx from Singapore Management University’s business school, said that for Singapore, “our goal is to demonstrate that high development and high well-being are possible at a fraction of our current footprint”.

“Our part to mitigate emissions should be significantly bigger than our footprint, simply because we are a much more affluent nation and benefit enormously from importing embedded carbon,” he said.