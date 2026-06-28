askST: Why is there so much rubbish on the beach in East Coast Park?

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Singapore’s battle against marine trash is a joint effort helmed by both volunteers and the authorities.

SINGAPORE – If you have noticed more trash than usual washing up on the beach in East Coast Park recently, you are not imagining things. Based on official records, Singapore is heading towards the “trashiest” time of the year.

According to government marine debris data spanning 2019 to 2025, July consistently logs the highest volume of coastal rubbish annually. Among the locations, East Coast Park accumulates the greatest amount of flotsam compared with any other beach here.

Following public feedback, The Straits Times breaks down the phenomenon.

Why does East Coast Park attract so much marine rubbish?

Beaches at the southern and northern coasts tend to collect more rubbish during the monsoon periods, according to the National Environment Agency (NEA).

During these seasons, the prevailing winds over Singapore and the surrounding region possibly contribute to the increase in flotsam on the Republic’s shores.

Beaches along the south coast, like the one in East Coast Park, experience more flotsam during the south-west monsoon, which runs from June to September.

On average, July recorded the most marine rubbish from 2019 to 2025, with a total of about 333.55 tonnes logged annually.

East Coast Park had the most flotsam on average during that month at 155.9 tonnes.

The peak is nearly triple the levels it gets in January, when the least amount of flotsam is collected.

Meanwhile, beaches along the northern coast tend to receive more rubbish during the north-east monsoon, which runs from December to March.

A study commissioned by NEA in 2021 found that 97 per cent of the plastic waste on recreational beaches here came from sea-based sources like ships, or were transported across boundaries by marine currents.

What is being done to clean up the debris?

Singapore’s battle against marine trash is a joint effort helmed by both volunteers and the authorities.

Non-governmental groups like Stridy and SG Beach Warriors regularly organise beach clean-ups.

In 2022, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment launched the national action strategy on marine litter to drive the clean-up of marine litter here.

To ensure that beaches are kept clean during the monsoon months, NEA said the frequency of cleaning operations is increased from four times a week to twice daily.

It noted that despite these intensified cleaning efforts, it is impossible to eliminate the presence of flotsam on our beaches, as during each high tide, new waves of flotsam from the open sea will be washed onto Singapore’s shores.

“To prevent litter from land-based sources from being washed into the ocean, most of our rivers and canals have been dammed up and there are measures such as drain slabs, litter traps, vertical gratings and float booms to trap debris and litter,” it added.

What can I do?

The public can play a part in keeping Singapore clean by joining existing groups in clean-up efforts or organising their own clean-ups.

Those interested in doing so are advised to be prepared with masks, gloves, hand sanitiser, tongs and rubbish bags.

Alternatively, these items can be borrowed from CleanPods.

This can be done by registering a clean-up at www.publichygienecouncil.sg/beachcleanup/

Once registered, users can collect the tools from CleanPods, which can be found at beaches and parks such as Changi Beach Park, East Coast Park and Pasir Ris Park.