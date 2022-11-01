Arctic data could help NTU scientists better predict rising sea levels in S’pore

SINGAPORE - The Arctic may be far from Singapore but the melting ice there from global warming has a close connection to understanding rising sea levels here.

That is why a team from the Earth Observatory of Singapore (EOS) flew to Longyearbyen in Norway – one of the northernmost human settlements in the world – in July to tap know-how and data from Norwegian scientists.

The data will possibly lead to more accurate and precise models of how sea levels will rise in Singapore, said Dr Dhrubajyoti Samanta, a senior research fellow at EOS who spent a month in Norway.

“For simulations, we need to set up a region-specific model,” he said.

He added that how water mixes worldwide, among other factors, affects sea levels differently across different regions – which sea level models need to account for.

“So I tried to learn how we can better implement those processes or schemes in the model that we are going to use in South-east Asia.”

Two other scientists were on the team from Singapore: EOS director Benjamin Horton, who led the expedition, and doctoral student Trina Ng.

The EOS is an autonomous research institute housed at Nanyang Technological University.

A 30-minute documentary chronicling the expedition premiered on Tuesday, in an event attended by several EOS collaborators from Norway, here to learn from their Singapore counterparts for the Norway-Singapore Science Week, Norwegian diplomats and EOS staff.

Titled Polar Impact Asia, the documentary will be free to watch on video streaming platform YouTube.

“The overarching vision and narrative was to show the connection of two places that were 10,000 miles away and that the Arctic region has a very big impact on South-east Asia,” said documentary director Liz Courtney.

She added that the two biggest challenges she faced directing the film was having to work remotely as she could not travel with the three researchers, as well as conveying how connected Singapore and the Arctic is.

“I wanted... to try and make people have a broader awareness about the intensity of research that needs to happen and that is happening, and why it is important to forge collaborative research partnerships across the world.”

Professor Horton said of the melting of the polar ice sheets of Greenland and Antarctica: “We need to understand the processes that control those ice sheets, and then we need to think about their impacts – and the only way Singapore’s going to do that is through international collaborations.”