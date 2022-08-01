Singapore may be a tiny urbanised island-state, but it has a whopping 409 species of ants recorded - the highest number in any country in the world.
These 409 species include new local records of 121 species and 34 species endemic to Singapore.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 01, 2022, with the headline Ant capital of the world.