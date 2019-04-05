Another tree falls in Old Airport Road area after a second day of heavy rain

SINGAPORE - Heavy rain and strong winds for the second day in a row resulted in another tree uprooting and falling in the Old Airport Road area on Thursday (April 4).

The tree near Block 11A Pine Close fell with a loud thud at about 4.30pm, residents said.

The incident comes after an eight-storey tree toppled onto Block 97 Jalan Dua early on Wednesday morning. About 20 units up to the eighth storey were affected, while a pavilion at the foot of the block had its roof crushed.

A 62-year-old Pine Close resident, who gave her name only as Ms Lin, told Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Wanbao about Thursday's incident: "I was on the way home at the time, and was somewhere at the foot of the block when I heard a loud thud. I turned my head to see that the tree next to the carpark had fallen."

She said the tree was about four storeys high.

Another resident, Ms Wang Xinping, said that there are three trees in front of the carpark that have grown to nearly 10 storeys high.

She added that residents have noticed the trees swaying during a heavy downpour, and many were worried the trees would fall.

"I hope the authorities can inspect the trees in the neighbourhood, especially the older ones, more regularly," she said.

In response to queries on the recent incident, a spokesman for the Marine Parade Town Council said that its horticulture contractor was alerted and activated to the scene immediately.

The town council said the contractor cleared the tree and the debris, and work was completed by Thursday evening.

No one was hurt in the incident.

The town council added that the horticulture contractor and an arborist are assessing the other trees in the estate to determine their health as well as to take necessary action.