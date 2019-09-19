Air quality may worsen to today if more haze is blown in

The haze that enveloped Singapore the past week worsened yesterday, and the air quality looks set to deteriorate further today, going by national forecasts.

This prospect comes amid the cancellation of some flights and more people falling ill because of the haze.

As workers headed to work and students to school yesterday, the one-hour PM2.5 readings at 6am - 65 to 100 micrograms per cubic m - breached the midway point of the elevated band. By 11pm, they had risen to 102 to 150 mcg per cubic m, near the high band.

The PM2.5 concentration, which the National Environment Agency (NEA) said is a better indicator of current air quality, measures the concentration of tiny particles less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter.

The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) also worsened yesterday, from 97 to 113 in the moderate to unhealthy band at 6am, to 122 to 145 in the unhealthy band at 11pm.

This air quality was also poorer than that on Tuesday, when it hovered in the moderate and unhealthy ranges.

NEA explained yesterday evening that the haze continues to be blown in from southern Sumatra by prevailing winds and that hazy conditions are expected to persist.

In the next 24 hours, PM2.5 readings are forecast to be between the normal and elevated bands, while the PSI is expected to be between the high end of the moderate and the low end of the unhealthy ranges.

But if more haze from Sumatra is blown in, air quality could enter the middle of the unhealthy range.

Owing to poor visibility, all 12 Firefly flights between Singapore and Malaysia yesterday were cancelled.

A Firefly spokesman said it will monitor the situation for the 12 flights scheduled between Seletar Airport and Subang Airport today.

"We are looking at the reports carefully to manage possible situations affecting the airspace," she said.

The haze has also affected people's health. For instance, healthcare provider Parkway Shenton has been treating more patients from across the island who are stricken with haze-related ailments. The most common conditions are itchy eyes, throat discomfort and asthmatic problems.

Dr Edwin Chng, its medical director, said about 60 per cent of its doctors are seeing one to five cases of haze-related conditions a day, compared with none or just one a day previously.

On Tuesday, NEA said a government task force that it leads is ready to deal with the impact of the haze.

The agencies in this task force that have taken steps to tackle the haze include the Health, Education and Manpower ministries. They have reminded healthcare institutions, schools and employers to take anti-haze measures, such as having air purifiers and reducing outdoor activities should the air quality worsen.

The People's Association will keep air-conditioned rooms in residents' committee centres and community clubs open for people if the 24-hour PSI readings cross into the "very unhealthy" range (201 to 300).

Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli reiterated yesterday on Facebook that Singapore has offered technical firefighting assistance to Indonesia.

The PSI hit the unhealthy level here for the first time since 2016 last Saturday, and as the air quality deteriorates, Singaporeans are taking measures to protect themselves. Engineer Joseph Lim, 27, has been wearing N95 masks outdoors and closing the windows when he is at home.

He said: "I am annoyed by the unnecessary increase in costs. It is very stuffy at home, so I have to switch on the fan and air-con-ditioner, which raises my electricity bills."

Additional reporting by Salma Khalik and Clement Yong

Correction note: The article and headline have been edited for clarity.