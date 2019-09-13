Air quality may worsen if winds turn unfavourable, says NEA

The air quality in Singapore is expected to be similar to that of the past few days, but if the winds turn unfavourable, it might get worse.

In an advisory issued early yesterday evening, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said that the Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) for the next 24 hours is forecast to be in the moderate range.

However, the PSI might enter the unhealthy range - the first time this year - if the winds become unfavourable and the haze situation in Sumatra persists.

The one-hour PM2.5 concentration readings over the next 24 hours are forecast to be between the normal and elevated bands.

Based on this, NEA said that healthy people should reduce prolonged or strenuous outdoor physical activities.

The elderly, pregnant women and children should minimise prolonged or strenuous outdoor physical exertion, while those with chronic lung or heart disease should avoid these activities.

People who are not feeling well, especially the elderly and children, and those with chronic heart or lung conditions, should seek medical attention, advised NEA.