Haze situation forecast to be similar to past few days but NEA warns PSI could enter unhealthy band

SINGAPORE - While air quality in the Republic is expected to be similar as that in the past few days, there is a chance it might get worse and enter the unhealthy band. If the haze worsens, the authorities advise the public to take some precautions.

In an advisory issued early on Thursday evening (Sept 12), the National Environment Agency said that the Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) for the next 24 hours is forecast to be in the moderate range.

However, it might enter the unhealthy range if the winds become unfavourable and the haze situation in Sumatra persists.

If this happens, it would be the first time this year that the PSI has entered the unhealthy band.

The PSI ranges from 51 to 100 in the moderate range, and 101 to 200 in the unhealthy band.

The one-hour PM2.5 concentration readings over the next 24 hours are forecast to be between the normal and elevated bands.

PM2.5 is a measure of the concentration of tiny particles less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter - or about one-thirtieth the diameter of a human hair - in the air.

Based on the air quality forecast for the next 24 hours, NEA said that healthy people should reduce prolonged or strenuous outdoor physical activities.

The elderly, pregnant women and children should minimise prolonged or strenuous outdoor physical exertion, while those with chronic lung or heart disease should avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor physical activities.

People who are not feeling well, especially the elderly and children, and those with chronic heart or lung conditions, should seek medical attention, advised NEA.