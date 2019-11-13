Air quality enters unhealthy range in eastern Singapore with slightly hazy conditions

SINGAPORE - Air quality entered the unhealthy range in eastern Singapore on Wednesday morning (Nov 13).

As of 10am, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) reading ranged from 84 in the west to 101 in the east. A reading of 51 to 100 is in the moderate range, while a reading from 101 to 200 is in the unhealthy band.

The one-hour PM2.5 concentration reading ranged between 36 and 66. It was in the elevated band in the east at 57 and in the south at 66. A reading of zero to 55 is in the normal band, while a reading of 56 to 150 falls in the elevated band.

PM2.5 readings measure the concentration of tiny particles less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter - or about one-thirtieth the diameter of a human hair - in the air.