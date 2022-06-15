Affordable transition to clean energy vital: Indonesian minister

Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto has called for a just and affordable transition to clean energy even as countries around the world scramble to secure energy resources in the short term amid a global oil and gas crunch.

"The most important thing for the energy transition is to obtain a just and affordable transition, and during the discussion in Davos, one of the most important issues that every country was looking at was their own energy security," said Mr Airlangga, who was speaking virtually in a panel discussion at the Indonesia-Singapore Business Forum held at the Hilton Singapore Orchard hotel yesterday.

The annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos resumed last month after a two-year hiatus owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Airlangga noted that the financing component would determine not only the affordability of projects that support the energy transition, but also the prices that consumers would eventually pay. He said this in response to a question by Straits Times editor-in-chief Warren Fernandez, who was moderating the panel.

The minister said Indonesia aims to phase down 5.5 gigawatts of power generation capacity supported by coal-fired plants and turn to renewable energy instead.

He also said Indonesia is looking at developing renewable energy projects with Singapore in geothermal, hydro, wind and solar power.

According to a Bloomberg report earlier this month, Indonesia is looking to subsidise renewable energy projects, as well as open its first nuclear power plant by 2045, in draft legislation to help it reach its net-zero emissions goal.

The Bill, which requires approval from President Joko Widodo and Parliament before becoming law, puts the country on a path that would ensure all 270 million residents have access to power, while also making the nation entirely reliant on clean energy by 2060.

Panellist Jeffrey Jaensubhakij, group chief investment officer of Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, said governments have a big part to play in wooing investment for energy transition projects.

"Obviously, the project risks are potentially enormous, and (it is important that) governments come in with standardised PPAs (power purchase agreements), where people can know that if we are going to invest in a certain country that the PPAs will stand up to regulatory and legal frameworks," he said.

He also said governments could consider making initial investments in such projects, then transfer them to the private sector at a later stage.

Singapore's Manpower Minister Tan See Leng, who was on the panel, echoed the importance of collaboration on climate change, especially when it is a central issue for countries across the world.

"When countries come together, where clarity is provided in terms of pathways, then the costs can be distributed and shared. Likewise, the risk profile, given the fact that clarity also breeds certainty... actually drops. Then there is a lot more confidence from the private sector to come in and invest in the public sector," he said.

"This is a perfect, wonderful opportunity especially for Asean... especially for close neighbours, for instance Singapore and Indonesia... to come together to develop the regional grid for renewable energy."