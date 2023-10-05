A visit to Kranji Marshes: Rise of invasive birds in Singapore

This comes as the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services reported in September that more than 3,500 harmful invasive species have cost the global economy at least US$423 billion (S$576 billion) a year. And the annual expense has quadrupled every decade since the 1970s.

You can also read our accompanying ST podcast article to see pictures of the various bird species mentioned (link below).

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:49 The tale of the golden-backed weaver and what it means for Singapore

6:47 Parrot pet problems and ‘politics’

8:55 What you need to know about Kranji Marshes

9:25 The origins and ambitions of Bird Society of Singapore

15:55 Debunking common myths about birds

To see the various bird species named in this podcast, read our podcast article: https://str.sg/ichq

Produced by: Ang Qing (aqing@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim, Teo Tong Kai & Paxton Pang

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim