A glimpse into Singapore's space scene

SINGAPORE - The Straits Times outlines some current and emerging space and satellite applications in Singapore.

In everyday life

Navigation

• Precise positioning is important for accurate mapping, and for services such as self-driving cars and emergency fleets.

• Navigation systems and map apps rely on Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) such as the United States' GPS and Europe's Galileo, but their location accuracy may be off-course by more than 10m due to delays in the satellite signals as it travels through the atmosphere.

• To improve the reliability of navigation, the Singapore Land Authority operates a local network of GNSS reference stations that corrects satellite data to within 3cm of a person or vehicle's actual position.

• This network, the Singapore Satellite Positioning Reference Network, is used by government agencies and private companies.

Singapore's eyes on earth

• Singapore's first commercial earth observation satellite - TeLEOS-1 - was built by ST Engineering and launched in 2015.

• This satellite flies 550km above earth, and its optical camera captures high-resolution images of places at the equatorial belt.

• Urban planners can use the satellite images to create a map of a portion of land for infrastructure planning, for instance.