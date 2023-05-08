6 things you need to know before you go on a night walk in Singapore’s parks

SINGAPORE - In April, The Straits Times joined Singapore’s spidermen, Mr Joseph Koh and Mr Chris Ang on a night walk in the northern part of the island in search of nocturnal arachnids.

Journalists Ang Qing and Gena Soh unpack what adventurers need to know before they take a similar night walk in Singapore’s nature areas.

1. Carry a strong light source

A torchlight or headlamp of about 800 lumens should suffice. This will come in handy when trying to detect night creatures by their glowing eyes.

This visual effect, known as eyeshine, occurs when light rays are reflected by a special membrane in some animals’ eyes called tapetum lucidum, or light tapestry.

The reflective surface can be found in the eyes of both vertebrate and invertebrate animals typically active at night. Such animals include snakes and spiders.

The presence of this membrane lets animals see more accurately in dimly lit settings.

Often, the first part of an animal that can be seen is its eyeshine. The size and colour of a species’ eyeshine are useful clues for hikers identifying what they might be looking at. For instance, an orange sparkle barely the size of a pinprick likely belongs to a huntsman spider.