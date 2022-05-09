6 spots in Singapore where marine life has thrived amid coastal development

SINGAPORE - In a short documentary series launched in March, final-year Yale-NUS student Nathaniel Soon explores how nature has thrived on the Republic's seawalls, reefs and canals, even amid coastal development.

He hopes that planners will protect the island's rich coastal ecosystems as Singapore reclaims more land in the coming decades and engages Singaporeans in the review of its long-term land-use plans.

The Straits Times highlights six sites, some hidden in plain sight, featured in the series.

City Reefs