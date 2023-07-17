5 cents each: Drop in plastic bag use likely, but people will still bag their rubbish

SINGAPORE – The use of disposable plastic bags will fall now that major supermarkets are charging at least five cents for each bag, according to experts, but people will continue to bag rubbish to throw down the chute.

Since July 3, large supermarkets are required to charge at least five cents for a plastic bag under the Resource Sustainability Act as part of national efforts to reduce packaging waste. Similar schemes in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Britain have seen the use of plastic bags drop by between 60 per cent and 90 per cent.

Professor of Social Science (Environmental Studies) Michael Maniates at Yale-NUS College expects a similar fall in Singapore. “Evidence suggests that people are deeply price-sensitive to plastic bag charges, in part because a good that was once free is now coming with a fee attached. Even a small charge in some instances, like in Washington, DC, has led to outsized behavioural change,” he said.

Since the US capital started charging for single-use plastic in 2010, the number of plastic bags found in the Anacostia River dropped by 70 per cent.

But the practice of bagging rubbish before disposing of it will likely continue, as free plastic bags are still being given out by other sellers. In the lead-up to the bag charge, the National Environment Agency (NEA) suggested repurposing plastic bags used for online deliveries or packaged food like bread.

“The habit of bagging waste, particularly wet waste, before disposal, is deeply ingrained,” said senior economist at Research for Impact Oliver Yuen. “Plastic bags are not prohibitively expensive for the majority and are still given by certain vendors such as hawkers.”

Prof Maniates agreed, saying studies in other countries showed that how the public disposes of rubbish was not affected by a plastic bag charge. “And that includes those countries without a strong norm against such behaviour (throwing unbagged waste), as we see in Singapore.”

While a charge will help reduce the excessive use of plastic bags, it may not be enough to raise environmental awareness among the public.

Assistant Professor Yan Jubo, who teaches economics at the School of Social Sciences at the Nanyang Technological University, said: “Charging for plastic bags will raise awareness, but based on my own observation in other countries, like China’s plastic bag ban, for instance, the spillover effect is quite limited.”

Green groups such as Zero Waste SG and Plastic-Lite SG have launched initiatives to encourage Singaporeans to use reusable bags when shopping for groceries.

Associate Professor Jia Lile from the Department of Psychology at the National University of Singapore (NUS) said: “Not using plastic bags alone wouldn’t raise environmental awareness. But when people start replacing plastic bags with reusable bags, the increased visibility of reusable bags should gradually create a social norm to go green.”

The challenge is to get people to understand why it is important to protect the environment, instead of just pushing them to use fewer plastic bags by making them more expensive. “Behaviours are more enduring and self-sustaining when driven by intrinsic motivation,” said Mr Yuen.