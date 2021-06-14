30 years after Mount Pinatubo eruption, scientists look at how S'pore can be better prepared

A giant mushroom cloud of steam and ash exploding out of Mount Pinatubo volcano in the Philippines on June 12, 1991.
A giant mushroom cloud of steam and ash exploding out of Mount Pinatubo volcano in the Philippines on June 12, 1991.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Three decades after Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines billowed enough ash to blanket Singapore and cut out enough sunlight worldwide to cool the Earth for years, Nanyang Technological University (NTU) scientists are looking into how the Republic can better prepare for future eruptions.

The eruption on June 15, 1991 - the world's largest in the past 100 years - sent ash to Singapore on the evening of June 17. The ash hung in the air here for three weeks before clearing, with some people reporting allergic reactions.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 