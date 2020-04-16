3 million tonnes of waste discarded in Singapore last year

Last year, Singapore disposed of nearly three million tonnes of waste, of which about 30 per cent was plastic waste.

Plastic waste was the top material sent for incineration here with food waste close behind at 20 per cent, while paper and cardboard waste made up about 19 per cent of what was disposed. Incineration ash and waste that cannot be incinerated are all ultimately sent to the Semakau Landfill.

These figures came in the 2019 Waste Statistics and Overall Recycling report released by the National Environment Agency (NEA) yesterday.

The annual report details the waste generated, recycled and disposed of in Singapore last year, categorised by the different waste streams.

While there was a 6 per cent reduction in the total amount of waste generated last year compared with 2018, overall recycling rates fell to 59 per cent from 61 per cent in 2018.

In particular, domestic recycling rates decreased from 22 per cent in 2018 to 17 per cent last year, while non-domestic recycling rates fell from 75 per cent to 73 per cent in the same period, said the NEA.

This is despite nationwide efforts to raise recycling rates last year - earmarked as Singapore's Year Towards Zero Waste.

Last year, the Government outlined its first Zero Waste Masterplan to reduce the amount of waste sent to the Semakau Landfill by 30 per cent by 2030.

The masterplan, which tackles three key waste streams of packaging waste, food waste and electronic waste, was put in place to extend the landfill's lifespan beyond the projected 2035.

To address the issue of waste, Singapore also targets to hit a national recycling rate of 70 per cent, a domestic recycling rate of 30 per cent, and a non-domestic recycling rate of 81 per cent.

NEA said that the drop in the overall recycling rate last year is largely attributable to the recycling rate of paper, which fell from 56 per cent in 2018 to 44 per cent last year.

It added that the market for recycled paper here was affected by shrinking export markets.

"Given that 34 per cent of Singapore's recyclables are exported, the status of the external market and policy of other countries towards recyclables would have a significant impact on our recycling rate," said NEA.

Since the start of 2018, China has banned waste imports from foreign countries, including plastics, paper products and textiles.

Ms Pek Hai Lin, executive director of local environmental group Zero Waste SG, told The Straits Times that the ban might have resulted in an excess supply of recyclable materials and a drop in their prices.

"With buying prices of cardboard going as low as four cents per kg, it might not be worth the effort on collectors' part to recycle much of it," she added.

Prices used to be around 10 cents per kg prior to the ban.

The amount of plastic waste generated decreased by 2 per cent from about 950,000 tonnes in 2018 to 930,000 tonnes last year, while recycling rates remained at 4 per cent for both years.

Overall, the amount of plastic waste disposed of decreased by 1.7 per cent.

On the food waste front, Singapore saw a decrease of 2.5 per cent in the amount of food waste generated last year compared with 2018, while recycling rates saw an increase from 17 per cent in 2018 to 18 per cent last year.

Overall, food waste disposed of decreased by about 4.7 per cent.

Mr Nicholas Lim, co-founder of social enterprise TreeDots, said he was happy that food waste has been on a decline, but the rate of reduction seems to be "insufficient" despite there being many initiatives in Singapore focused on curbing food waste.

Since last year, TreeDots has saved more than 1,000 tonnes of unsold chicken, frozen seafood and vegetables from wholesalers and suppliers to sell to food and beverage businesses here, said Mr Lim.

He noted that there is a need to tackle the key reason behind the generation of most food waste - consumers' perception.

He said: "We noticed that many of the (suppliers and households) are still caught up in their so-called knowledge of freshness, or what a product should look like.

"Given that consumers' perspective is such, businesses will be forced to follow through as well.

"This results in a huge percentage of them throwing away perfectly good food deemed undesirable in the public's eyes."

Guide for households in cutting waste during circuit breaker

During the one-month circuit breaker period, there might be an increase in the amount of waste generated by households here, said Ms Pek Hai Lin, executive director of local environmental group Zero Waste SG.

These might include takeaway food containers and packaging waste from online purchases.

Some people might also use this stay-home time to organise their homes which might result in more things being thrown out, she added.

To help cut down on wastage:

•When ordering takeaways, bring your own reusable containers as much as possible.

•When making online purchases, request minimal packaging where relevant.

•Be prudent about purchases. Buy only items that you need.

•Do not hoard food. Buy only what you need and are able to finish before the food goes bad.