20 winners lauded for contributions to develop green and sustainable environment

SINGAPORE - With daily temperatures expected to reach 35 deg C for the rest of the month, National University Singapore's School of Design and Environment 4 is keeping its occupants cool.

Its large roof and frontages shade the building from the sun and its interiors are designed to maximise ventilation.

This green building not only provides refuge from the sweltering heat, it is also energy-efficient.

Over 1,200 solar photovoltaic panels, which generate energy by absorbing sunlight, are installed on the roof. It uses a hybrid cooling system which reduces energy consumption by ensuring the temperature is not too cold, yet remains comfortable.

For its green efforts, the building project, which attained the Platinum Green Mark Award in 2019, was awarded the Building Project Leadership in Sustainability Award on Friday (May 20).

Four other projects were awarded in the same category, recognised for demonstrating leadership in areas such as carbon performance and urban renewal.

Co-organised by the Singapore Green Building Council (SGBC) and the Building Construction Authority (BCA), the third edition of the SGBC-BCA Leadership in Sustainability Awards lauded 20 recipients across four categories of awards for their achievements in developing a green and sustainable built environment.

Ms Grace Fu, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment, presented the awards at the event held in Orchard Hotel.

During her speech, she noted that the impact of climate change was becoming more pronounced both regionally and locally, with Singapore experiencing record temperatures and rainfall.

She said: "Now, more than ever, we need leaders and change makers in sustainability to push the boundaries as we transition towards a low-carbon future."

Six individuals were awarded in the Professional Leadership in Sustainability category, which honours professionals who have driven and made contributions to green building development.

Eight organisations received the Business Leadership in Sustainability Award for their efforts in integrating sustainability into their business operations, products and solutions.

Recipients include elevator and escalator servicing company Kone and Singapore Management University.

Professor Tai Lee Siang, head of pillar of architecture and sustainable design at the Singapore University of Technology and Design, was the sole winner of the Green Visionary Award, recognised for leading sustainability efforts locally and regionally.

Buildings account for more than 20 per cent of Singapore's carbon emissions and consume more than a third of the country's electricity, said Ms Fu.

"Our targets are to get to 80-80-80 by 2030."

Under the Singapore Green Plan 2030, the Singapore Green Building Masterplan has three goals - to green 80 per cent of Singapore's buildings by gross floor area, to have 80 per cent of new buildings classed as super low-energy buildings and for best-in-class green buildings to see an 80 per cent improvement in energy efficiency.

Singapore also aims to achieve net-zero emissions around mid-century, added Ms Fu.

She said: "This may seem like a while away, but immediate mitigation and adaption actions must be taken over the next two decades to realise this target.

"Our efforts must be coordinated and we need all hands on deck."