2 men fined for wildlife-related offences in separate court cases

SINGAPORE - Two men were fined for wildlife-related offences in separate court cases on Wednesday (July 18), said the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA).

In a statement on Thursday, AVA said Muhammad Effendi Roslan, 27, was fined $6,000 for the possession of an Indian star tortoise, one scorpion, one red-bellied short-necked turtle and two corn snakes.

Meanwhile, Lawrence Wee Soon Chye, 52, was fined $5,000 for illegally importing five leopard geckos into Singapore.

"Animals that are smuggled into Singapore are of unknown health status and may introduce exotic diseases into the country," said the AVA.

Those convicted of keeping and trading illegal wildlife and wildlife parts or products could be fined up to $1,000.

If the wildlife species is protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (Cites), those convicted of being in possession of or found advertising and selling illegally imported Cites protected species will face a fine of up to $500,000 and up to two years' imprisonment.

Those who import animals or birds without a licence can be fined up to $10,000, jailed up to 12 months, or both.

Related Story Where Singapore's wild things are

Importation of any Cites-protected species without Cites permits is also an offence. Offenders can be fined up to $500,000 and jailed for up to two years.