2 critically endangered Raffles’ banded langurs found dead along SLE; population here drops to 73

SINGAPORE - Two male Raffles’ banded langurs have ended up as roadkill along the Seletar Expressway (SLE) less than 24 hours apart, taking the critically endangered species’ population down to 73.

Said primatologist Andie Ang, who chairs the Raffles’ Banded Langur Working Group: “These deaths are concerning because it means that their gene pool has become smaller and less diverse, resulting in more inbreeding, which has already been recorded among the langurs here.

“The smaller gene pool in Singapore, could result in reduced fertility, greater vulnerability to diseases, genetic disorders and higher infant mortality.”

The carcasses, which were found separately on Monday and Tuesday, were taken to Mandai Wildlife Group’s Wildlife Healthcare and Research Centre for post-mortems.

Dr Ang said the post-mortem results suggest the langurs were attempting to cross the expressway from forested areas in Lentor to Springleaf, adding that the arboreal primates could have been searching for females to mate with or crossing the road because of disturbances to their habitat.

The two green patches are separated by the SLE where the langurs were found.

Said Dr Ang: “As animals that live in the trees, langurs will typically come down to the ground for fallen fruit or to travel across gaps in the tree canopy.”

They likely belonged to the same group of three monkeys observed in the area as they match the age and sex and their deaths occurred in the same location less than 24 hours apart, she added.

Dr Ang was first alerted to a death on Monday just before 12pm when a member of the public noticed the carcass of a juvenile langur while driving along SLE towards Woodlands.

With the help of Land Transport Authority (LTA) staff and traffic police, the carcass weighing about 3kg was collected for analysis, she said.

This was followed by the discovery of another roadkill - a male subadult - on Tuesday morning, which was picked up by the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) for research purposes.

Said Mr Kalai Vanan Balakrishnan, co-chief executive of Acres: “It is very saddening that we have lost two of this species in two days and there are currently efforts on the ground to try and establish what may have happened.

“Due to the rarity of the species, two fatalities in two days are detrimental to the population and are a concern.”

He noted that Acres had rescued a langur from a canal earlier in July just 600m from the accident site.