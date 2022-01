SINGAPORE - Singapore has so far collected two years' worth of carbon taxes from large emitters in the country, with a total of $1 billion in revenue expected in the first five years of the scheme.

The current carbon tax rate, which will be in place until 2023, is $5 per tonne of emissions. The revised rate for 2024 will be announced during next month's Budget, which will also indicate what to expect up to 2030.