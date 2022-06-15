18 Sentosa sites to be powered by solar energy, installation to begin this month

SINGAPORE - Solar panels will soon power 18 sites on Sentosa, including well-loved attractions in Universal Studios Singapore (USS), to make the resort island more environmentally friendly.

These panels will be installed on the roofs of attractions such as the roller coaster, Revenge of the Mummy, among others.

The sites were selected based on factors such as sufficient sunlight, renovation plans of buildings and whether they would obstruct guest experience.

In a statement released on Wednesday (June 15), Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) said these installations mark the first major milestone in the corporation’s aim of powering 10 per cent of the island with renewable energy.

When the panels are fully installed by 2023, SDC said it expects an overall reduction of carbon emissions equivalent to that generated by 60,000 hotel rooms a year.

The panels will also make up around 1 per cent to 2 per cent of Sentosa’s total energy usage, compared with 2021, said SDC in response to queries from The Straits Times.

SDC divisional director of planning Lee Cheh Hsien said: “This is the first wave of large-scale solar installations in Sentosa, we have plans to install more solar panels in the coming years.”

More details will be shared when information is available, he added.

The statement added that SDC is also experimenting with other forms of renewable energy, such as tidal energy and waste-to-energy generators, to green its energy grid further.

This comes under SDC’s general commitment towards net-zero emissions by 2030, as announced in its sustainability road map in 2019.

Under this road map, the corporation has pledged to implement a slew of measures, such as investing in more renewable energy infrastructure and food recycling efforts.

On the other renewable energy alternatives being studied, the statement said: “Small-scale pilots are currently being explored with the view to scaling these solutions for mass deployment should the trials prove successful.”

Installation of panels on the roof of 11 sites run by Resorts World Sentosa, such as USS rides and the Hard Rock Hotel will begin this month.

Also, the tender to install panels at the seven sites managed by SDC, such as cable car stations and Beach station on the Sentosa monorail, will begin on Wednesday.

Even though these sites are of different sizes and have different tenure lengths, SDC said that the rights for each site will be consolidated into a single tender.