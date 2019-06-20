10 land parcels for food farming put up for sale

Ten land parcels for food farming in Lim Chu Kang were put up for sale yesterday by the Singapore Food Agency with the majority of them - six - designated for bean-sprout farming.

The rest of the plots will be used for general agriculture (food) farming and vegetable farming.

The plots, which come with a 20-year lease, have land areas of between 6,208 sq m and 21,000 sq m.

Local farmers are not surprised that the majority of the plots are earmarked for bean-sprout farming, given that it is used in many local dishes. The humble bean sprout also grows fast and is nutritious, they added.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS