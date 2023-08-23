Environment Building on lockdown due to ‘security situation’; no threat items found so far: Grace Fu

People evacuating the Environment Building on 40 Scotts Road on Aug 23. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
A sign at the entrance of the Environment Building on 40 Scotts Road on Aug 23. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Police vehicles seen at the driveway in front of the Environment Building on 40 Scotts Road on Aug 23. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS READER
and
Updated
18 sec ago
Published
49 min ago

SINGAPORE - The Environment Building on 40 Scotts Road, which houses the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE), PUB and the National Environment Agency, is under lockdown on Wednesday due to a “security situation”.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said: “While attending Asean meetings in Vientiane, Laos, I received news from back home that a security situation is ongoing at the Environment Building.

“Police had worked with security officers on premises for preliminary checks and no threat items were found. I’m monitoring the developments closely from here and am in constant contact with my colleagues.

A video on the Hardwarezone forum showed groups of people leaving the building, with at least two police vehicles seen at the driveway.

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene just before 1pm, the ground floor of the building was mostly deserted, save for a handful of people milling around the information counter. A sign placed at the turnstiles leading into the lift lobby read: “We have an emergency situation. The building is under lockdown.”

An employee, speaking to ST on the condition of anonymity, said an email from the facilities management at about 10am said that there was an emergency situation in the building, which was then put on lockdown. Employees could leave the building if they wished to.

ST has contacted the police, Singapore Civil Defence Force and MSE for more information.

This is a developing story.

More On This Topic
Police probing false report about bomb at McDonald’s outlet in Yishun
Bomb threat grounds SIA flight in Johannesburg

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top