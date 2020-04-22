Entry to 4 markets depends on last digit of your IC number

From today, those heading to four popular wet markets will be allowed to enter only on selected dates - depending on the last digit of their NRIC number.

Those with an even last digit on their identity or foreign identification card will be let in on the even dates of the month, while people with an odd last digit will have to visit on the odd dates.

The measures to further limit crowds will apply to Geylang Serai Market, Chong Pang Market at Block 104/105 Yishun Ring Road, and the markets at Block 20/21 Marsiling Lane and Block 505 Jurong West Street 52.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said last night that those who need assistance, such as the elderly and those with disabilities, can be accompanied by one family member or domestic helper.

But at least one person must have an identification card number that meets the odd and even date requirement, NEA added, even as it stressed that the elderly are still encouraged not to visit markets at peak hours.

National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said at a media conference yesterday that these measures could be expanded to safeguard public health and stem the spread of the coronavirus in the community.

"We will start with wet markets and we may do this also in other popular areas like supermarkets in order to thin out the crowds and reduce transmission risk in these areas," he said.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in an address before the press conference that some hot spots, such as popular wet markets, remain a problem as crowds make it difficult to practise safe distancing.

Tiffany Fumiko Tay