Entry fees into Sentosa for cars and taxis standardised

The same entry fee now applies to cars and taxis entering Sentosa throughout the week. The new system started yesterday.

The cost for such vehicles is $2 during lunchtime (noon to 2pm) and from 5pm onwards to 7am - and $6 at other times - whether it is a weekday, weekend or public holiday.

The move is aimed at simplifying island admission fees for guests entering in cars and taxis, said the Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) in a statement yesterday.

The new fee structure means it is slightly cheaper for private cars to enter the island on weekends, as the rates were previously $7 from 7am to 5pm and $3 after 5pm.

However, there is an increase in fees for taxis at certain times on weekdays. The cost for cabs previously was $5 from 7am to 12pm, and from 2pm to 5pm. The fee is now $6.

The changes will be implemented for an initial period of two years, said SDC.

Visitors can also opt to enter Sentosa for free by cycling, using personal mobility devices or walking via the Sentosa Boardwalk.

Child concession card holders entering via the Sentosa Express monorail also visit for free, while visitors who take bus service 123 will pay only the bus fare.

Island admission rates via the Sentosa Express have also been halved from the usual $4 for certain concession card holders, such as senior citizens and people with disabilities.

Travel around the island on the Sentosa Express, Sentosa buses and beach trams is free.

Mr Chin Sak Hin, SDC assistant chief executive, said: "With the year-end school holidays upon us soon, we look forward to welcoming more guests and their loved ones, who will be able to take advantage of changes in island admission fees to visit and enjoy Sentosa's unique leisure activities."

More information can be found at www.sentosa.com.sg