Entrepreneur helps troubled youth by sharing experiences

Mr Jasper Yap's life as a successful entrepreneur is far removed from his past in secondary school, when he was part of a gang and later abused drugs.

The 27-year-old, who is co-founder of Eezee.sg, an online marketplace where businesses can buy and sell items, got involved in a gang which caused him to stray from his studies.

"When I started secondary school in 2007, there was a lot of bullying by the older students, which left me feeling unsafe.

"I got into a clique with a few friends and we all eventually joined a gang," Mr Yap said.

In 2009, he was caught for vehicle theft and robbery and sent to the Singapore Boys' Home for two years. He was 15.

"I felt like my world had stopped spinning but the world outside still went on. I began reading as a way to escape my reality and took up physical training," he said.

Returning to school after his time at the Boys' Home, Mr Yap completed his N-level examinations and worked at a recruitment agency before entering polytechnic. There, he found a mentor who helped him develop a business sense and encouraged him to pursue his ideas.

Mr Yap started five ventures, which all failed. But he learnt from the mistakes and, in 2017, set up his present company. He was 23 at the time.

Despite his busy schedule now, he has made time over the past few years to join initiatives reaching out to at-risk youth.

He previously volunteered with Youth GO!, an outreach programme that engages and supports youth-at-risk. He often shared his past experiences with them, telling those in need not to be afraid to seek help.

Mr Yap is now one of 14 members in the Youth Advisory Group (YAG). Formed in August 2017, it provides policymakers with the youth perspective.

Through his experience, which he calls a mixture of luck and hard work, he hopes to inspire others to return to the right path. He said: "It is encouraging to see how these youth light up when they see that someone understands them. This way, I get to contribute back to the community that has helped me out of the mess."