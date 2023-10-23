Enterprise Singapore managing director Jeffrey Siow to be second permanent secretary at MOM

SINGAPORE – Enterprise Singapore managing director Jeffrey Siow will be second permanent secretary at the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) from Jan 1, 2024.

Mr Siow, 45, is currently Enterprise Singapore chief operating officer and was principal private secretary to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong from 2017 to 2021.

In a statement on Monday, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said Mr Siow has been at the helm of Enterprise Singapore since September 2021, and also took on key roles at MOM, the Public Service Division (PSD), Civil Service College, and the Education and Transport ministries.

Ms Tan Gee Keow will step down as permanent secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Community, and Youth (MCCY) from Jan 1, 2024, but keep her portfolio as permanent secretary at PSD.

Ms Teoh Zsin Woon, now permanent secretary for development at the Ministry of National Development (MND), will succeed Ms Tan as permanent secretary at MCCY.

Ms Teoh, 49, will continue as permanent secretary for development at PSD – a role she took on in May.

Mr Melvyn Ong, who has been serving as the permanent secretary for defence development at the Ministry of Defence since June, will be permanent secretary for development at the MND from Jan 1, 2024.

Mr Ong, 48, joined the Singapore Armed Forces in 1994 and held several key appointments before he became chief of defence force in March 2018.

Mr Chng Kai Fong, who is now permanent secretary for development at the Ministry of Communications and Information, will stay in the same ministry but take on a new role from Nov 1 as permanent secretary for information and development.

He will continue as permanent secretary for development and cyber security at PMO.