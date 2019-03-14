Enterprise Singapore helps 76,000 companies in its first year

SINGAPORE - About 76,000 companies have received help from Enterprise Singapore (ESG) since the government agency was set up last year, according to its first report card.

The beneficiaries included local companies planning to upgrade their capabilities or grow overseas.

They also comprised start-ups that obtained funding as well as incubation and mentoring support from the ESG.

The numbers were released in the ESG's first annual review on Thursday (March 14) as the agency turns a year old next month (April).

ESG chairman Peter Ong said that agency has delivered good outcomes for local enterprises despite a challenging environment and organisational integration.

The ESG was formed through a merger of the former International Enterprise Singapore and Spring Singapore.

Its job is to provide targeted programmes and support according to companies' stage of growth, the industry it operates in and the overseas markets they are interested in entering.

The ESG supported 7,000 projects that helped companies upgrade their capabilities, improve their productivity and grow overseas last year.

The projects are expected to "generate $10.2 billion in value-add and 10,500 skilled jobs", the ESG statement said.

The agency also facilitated more than 570 overseas projects that are expected to create $17.2 billion in overseas sales and investments.

It helped more than 1,000 start-ups through its Startup SG programmes and partners.

The ESG co-invested close to $36.5 million in 52 start-ups, encouraging about $118 million in private investments.