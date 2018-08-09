Ensuring Supreme Court runs smoothly

Ms Juthika Ramanathan

Chief Executive, Office of the Chief Justice Supreme Court Public Administration Medal (Gold)

As its first chief executive, Ms Juthika Ramanathan has been overseeing the administration and operations of the Supreme Court for the past five years. She is one of nine who will receive the Public Administration Medal (Gold).

The 58-year-old told The Straits Times that she was "deeply honoured and humbled" by the award.

A former solicitor in commercial practice, she joined the legal service in 1986 as an assistant registrar at the then Registry of Companies and Business.

She has a law degree from the National University of Singapore.

In 1998, she was appointed the Registrar of the Registry of Companies and Businesses.

She oversaw its merger with the Public Accountants Board, to establish the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) as a statutory board in 2004.

Ms Ramanathan, a mother of three, was chief executive of Acra between 2004 and 2013.

In February 2013, she was appointed chief executive of the Supreme Court by Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon.

She cited her fellow public officers' "indefatigable dedication to efficiency and excellence as well as unwavering devotion to service for the good of Singapore and Singaporeans" as her source of inspiration throughout her public service career.

"I am profoundly grateful for the opportunity the public service has given me to serve the nation," said Ms Ramanathan, whose father is late former president S R Nathan.

Selina Lum