Enrolled nurses honoured at annual awards

SINGAPORE - In 2002, Fatimah Taha Suhaimi, an enrolled nurse at the time, cared for a 21-year-old patient who suffered trauma after a traffic accident and saw her through rehabilitation.

After the patient was discharged, Ms Fatimah stayed in touch with her and gave her advice over the phone when she complained of giddiness at home.

It was for such instances of meticulous care and for building strong rapport with patients that the the 52-year-old, now a principal enrolled nurse at Changi General Hospital, received first prize at the Tan Chin Tuan Nursing Award for Enrolled Nurses on Thursday (Nov 19).

The annual award is the highest accolade for enrolled nurses in Singapore. Enrolled nurses - usually the first point of contact for patients - have to complete a two-year nursing course, while registered nurses have to complete a diploma or degree in nursing.

Enrolled nurses support registered nurses and are responsible for providing bedside care and monitoring a patient's condition.

Almost every year since 2006, the nursing award is given to 10 enrolled nurses across public and private institutions, with three of them - usually principal enrolled nurses - receiving the top three prizes.

Ms Fatimah received $3,500, a specially-minted gold medallion and a trophy. The second and third prize recipients received $3,000 and $2,500 respectively, along with the medallions. The remaining seven winners received $800.

The cash prizes will go into the nurses' professional development.

"I feel very grateful and honoured to receive this award. It is good that enrolled nurses are encouraged to go for further studies and are given the opportunity for career progression," said Ms Fatimah, who is a single mum.

Senior Minister of State for Health Koh Poh Koon, who delivered a pre-recorded message to the awardees, said: "For much of 2020 so far, our nurses have been working very hard at the frontlines battling Covid-19 and keeping our loved ones and Singaporeans safe.

"I am heartened by the dedication and professionalism of our nurses in overcoming challenges to continue to provide quality, safe and patient-centric clinical care to all patients."

Mr Sebastian Tan, director of the D. S. Lee Foundation which founded the nursing award, said the award is "specially dedicated to the enrolled nurses who have very often not been publicly recognised for their contributions to the healthcare sector."

Ms Fatimah's devotion to her job, the awards she has received, and her ability to single-handedly support her three children through her 31 -year career inspired her children to pursue careers in nursing and social work.

Her 28-year-old son is also a nurse in CGH, while her 19-year-old son is studying nursing. Her 27-year-old daughter is a social worker.

"My children and I can talk about nursing and our patients for five hours straight," she added.

Principal enrolled nurses are also tasked to train and guide new enrolled nurses and nursing students. Ms Fatimah said many of the young enrolled nurses see her as a mother figure.

Another principal enrolled nurse who gets called "mum" frequently is Ms Ow Yong Lai Chan from the Institute of Mental Health. But it is her younger patients who address her affectionately.

The second prize recipient helps patients with conditions such as schizophrenia and obsessive-compulsive disorder undergo vocational training and rehabilitation to return to the community and get employed.

The 58-year-old said being the patients' biggest fan and always offering a listening ear is key to her patients' recovery in the rehab programme.

Third prize winner Yew Xueling, 38, from Sengkang General Hospital, said she intends to use the cash prize to embark on more part-time courses in areas such as counselling skills and dementia care.