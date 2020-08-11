Going to the beach is almost a ritual for many people during long weekends in Singapore. Yesterday was no different - almost. The National Day long weekend saw crowds picnicking and soaking in the sun. But visitors faced crowd control measures. Since early last month, the more popular beachfronts at East Coast Park have been segmented, with capacity limits and SafeEntry check-in at the entrances for contact-tracing purposes.
Enjoying the beach, with safety measures in place
Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.
Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.