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The new product will contain L. lactis Plasma, which Kirin says will boost the immune system.

SINGAPORE – Japanese firm Kirin – famed worldwide for its beers – is set to launch a new yogurt drink in Singapore.



In a statement on July 8 , the company said the Kirin Immuse Yoghurt Flavour, which contains 100 billion L. lactis Plasma , will be available from July 20 .

The proprietary ingredient purportedly activates the “leaders” of one’s immune system in fighting viruses , allowing it to activate immune cells as a whole, according to Kirin. This new drink will be the company’s first one here to feature this ingredient.

The product, which comes in a 200ml plastic bottle (available in singles and in packs of six or 24 ), will initially be sold here on healthcare provider Fullerton Health’s online marketplace.

“Distribution will be expanded sequentially through drugstores, supermarkets, convenience stores, and e-commerce channels,” Kirin added.

It described the drink as having “a satisfying yogurt taste with a clean finish that consumers can enjoy every day without getting tired of the flavour”.

Kirin said the drink was developed specifically for the Singapore market, where demand for beverages that emphasise health benefits has been increasing in recent years as consumers become more health conscious.

The launch of the new drink also comes amid the company’s global expansion of the L. lactis Plasma, it said.

Kirin, which started in 1885 as Japan Brewery, has since diversified into non-alcoholic drinks, as well as the health science and pharmaceutical domains.

The Straits Times has contacted Kirin and Fullerton Health for more information, including prices.